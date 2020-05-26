Crash on I-39 near Portage blocks all southbound lanes

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

elvis santana/freeimages.com

PORTAGE, Wis. — A crash on Interstate 39 near Portage has closed all southbound lanes Tuesday afternoon.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the crash happened at Mile Marker 87 shortly after 3 p.m. Officials said all southbound lanes have been blocked as a result of the crash.

Closures are expected to last for about two hours.

The State Patrol’s DeForest post is handling the situation.

