Crash on I-39 near Madison leads to lane closures

MADISON, Wis. — A crash on Interstate-39 near Madison has closed two of the northbound lanes Wednesday afternoon.

The state Department of Transportation said the crash happened at about 3:14 p.m. at mile marker 142. The two left lanes have been closed as a result.

Closures are expected to last for about two hours, and the Dane County Sheriff’s Department is handling the situation.

