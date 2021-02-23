Semi crash on I-39 near Janesville causes 3-mile traffic backup

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

Photo courtesy of the Wisconsin Department of Transportation

JANESVILLE, Wis. — A vehicle crash on I-39 southbound near Janesville caused backups in excess of three miles Tuesday morning, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

WisDOT sent out a traffic alert saying the right lane at mile marker 170 closed Tuesday after a crash happened at 9:30 a.m. The roadway was cleared just after 11 a.m., but WisDOT traffic cameras showed traffic was still backed up as of 11: 10 a.m.

The Wisconsin State Patrol says a semi driver admitted to veering off and hitting a barrier wall. The right lane of the interstate had to be blocked off while crews moved the semi to the shoulder of the road.

A tow company helped take the semi from the scene. The State Patrol says traffic began flowing normally after the semi was removed.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.