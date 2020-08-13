Crash on I-39/90 near Windsor causing traffic backups

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

WINDSOR, Wis. — A crash on Interstate-39/90 near Windsor has led to lane closures Thursday afternoon.

The state Department of Transportation said the crash happened at 2:20 p.m. The two left lanes going southbound on I-39/90 just north of Highway 19 have been closed as a result, leading to serious traffic backups on the interstate.

Closures are expected to last for about two hours, and the Wisconsin State Patrol is handling the situation.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.