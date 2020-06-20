Crash on HWY 151 near Sun Prairie leads to closures

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — A crash on Highway 151 near Sun Prairie has led to lane closures Friday night.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the crash happened at 10 p.m.

Officials said the northbound lanes of the highway between Reiner Road and Main Street have been closed as a result.

Sun Prairie police have asked drivers to avoid the area for the next several hours.

