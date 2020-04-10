Vehicle chase on Highway 151 in Madison leads to brief lane closures

MADISON, Wis. — A vehicle chase on Highway 151 in Madison led to brief lane closures Thursday night.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the incident happened at 9:16 p.m. on the highway at American Parkway.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office said three people were detained.

No injuries were reported.

Officials are still at the scene, but all lanes have reopened as of 10:27 p.m.

