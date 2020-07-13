Road worker struck by vehicle, killed on Highway 151 near Columbus

COLUMBUS, Wis. — A maintenance worker was struck by a vehicle and killed on Highway 151 on Monday morning, officials said.

The Columbus Fire Department said the crash happened in a construction zone at the overpass of Highway 73 and Highway 151 at 8:30 a.m.

The incident closed a stretch of Highway 151 on Monday morning, state traffic officials said. All southbound lanes were blocked.

The driver is cooperating in the investigation, officials said.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area near exit 115 Monday morning while crews were at the scene.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is responding.

Alert | COLUMBIA Co | Crash | US 151 SB | WIS 73 | All Lanes Blocked (One Direction) | https://t.co/tYLOLcVAKG — 511WI (@511WI) July 13, 2020

