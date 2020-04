Crash on Highway 14 near Oregon causes brief closures

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

Ariel Camilo/freeimages.com

RUTLAND, Wis. — A crash on Highway 14 near Oregon briefly closed all lanes Thursday night.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the crash happened at 10 p.m.

All eastbound and westbound from the highway from State Highway 138 to Hill Road were closed as a result of the crash.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments