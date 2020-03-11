Crash on Highway 14 near Black Earth closes all lanes in both directions

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

Ariel Camilo/freeimages.com

BLACK EARTH, Wis. — A crash on Highway 14 has closed all lanes near Black Earth on Tuesday night.

According to an alert from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the crash happened at 8:56 p.m.

All lanes on the highway at Schultz Road have been blocked in both directions.

Closures are expected to last for about an hour.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Department is handling the situation.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments