Crash on Beltline at Seminole Highway causes brief closures

MADISON, Wis. — A crash on the Beltline at Seminole Highway briefly closed the two right lanes Tuesday.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the crash happened at 5:21 p.m. Two of the westbound lanes were closed as a result.

Closures lasted for almost an hour, with all lanes reopening at 6:09 p.m.

