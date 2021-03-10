Crash on Beltline at Fish Hatchery Road causes eastbound lane closures

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MADISON, Wis. — A Beltline crash has led to lane closures in Madison on Tuesday night.

Dane County dispatch said it received a call at 9:08 p.m. for a report of a multi-vehicle crash with injuries. The state Department of Transportation said the crash happened on Highway 12 at the on ramp from Fish Hatchery Road.

The two left lanes of eastbound traffic have since been closed.

Closures are expected to last for two hours. The Madison police and fire departments have responded, along with the Dane County Sheriff’s Department.

