Crash causes brief closures on I-39 in Columbia County

Ariel Camilo/freeimages.com

A crash on Interstate 39 in Columbia County led to brief lane closures Thursday afternoon.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the crash happened at 3:38 p.m. All southbound lanes on the interstate at Mile Marker 114.8 were blocked at one point as a result of the crash.

The incident was cleared 40 minutes later at 4:18 p.m.

