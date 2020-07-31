Crash involving dump truck, camper causes backups on I-39 near Madison

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MADISON, Wis. — A crash on Interstate-39 near Madison has led to traffic backups Friday afternoon.

Wisconsin State Patrol said the crash involved a dump truck and camper but could not confirm if anyone was hurt.

The state Department of Transportation said the incident happened on the interstate at High Crossing Boulevard at 2:27 p.m. The northbound lanes were cleared about an hour later, but there are still backups as a result of the crash.

