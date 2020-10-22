Crash in Monroe County injures driver, causes brief power outage

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

WYEVILLE, Wis. — One person is in the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Monroe County on Thursday morning.

A Freightliner and Pontiac G6 were both on Highway 21 and crashed into each other head-on near 2nd Street in Wyeville, according to a news release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said the accident happened during a period of heavy rain.

Officials said the semi truck continued going across the highway and went into a ditch after striking a power pole.

The collision caused electrical lines to fall onto the highway. The release said nine customers experienced a power outage for about 40 minutes while the power line was being fixed.

The driver of the Pontiac needed to be extricated by officials and was later taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Traffic had been diverted for about four hours, but the highway has since been cleared.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

