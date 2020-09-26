Crash briefly closes portion of US 51 near Beloit

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

Ariel Camilo/freeimages.com

BELOIT, Wis. — A portion of Highway 51 near Beloit was briefly closed due to a crash Friday night.

The state Department of Transportation said the crash happened at 9:14 p.m. All lanes of traffic north and southbound on the highway from Neese Parkway to Azalea Terrace were closed as a result.

All lanes reopened about an hour later.

