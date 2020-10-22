Crash closes portion of US 14 in Middleton

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

Ariel Camilo/freeimages.com

MCFARLAND, Wis. — A crash has led to closures on Highway 14 in Middleton on Wednesday night.

The state Department of Transportation said the incident happened at 6:51 p.m. As a result, all lanes have been blocked in both directions from Twin Valley Road to Wayside Road.

Closures are expected to last for over two hours.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is handling the situation.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.