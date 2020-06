Crash briefly closes portion of Highway 51 in Columbia County

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

elvis santana/freeimages.com

DEKORRA, Wis. — A crash briefly closed a portion of Highway 51 in Columbia County on Thursday night.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the crash happened at 9:04 p.m.

Officials said all lanes on the highway at Phillips Road were blocked in both directions before reopening at 10:43 p.m.

