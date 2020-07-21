Crash closes northbound lanes on I-39 near Lodi

LODI, Wis. — A crash on Interstate-39 near Lodi has led to lane closures Monday night.

The Department of Transportation said the crash happened at 10 p.m. on Mile Marker 117.2. The two right northbound lanes have been closed as a result.

Closures are expected to last for about two hours, and the Wisconsin State Patrol is handling the situation.

