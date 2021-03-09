All lanes of E. Washington Ave. reopen following crash

Jaymes Langrehr by Jaymes Langrehr

MADISON, Wis. — All lanes of E. Washington Avenue at 6th Street in Madison are now open following a crash Tuesday afternoon.

Dane County dispatch says the crash was reported as a mutli-vehicle crash with injuries just before 4 p.m.

The DOT says all northbound lanes of Highway 151 (E. Washington Avenue) were closed, and the two right southbound lanes were also closed.

As of 5 p.m., all lanes of traffic were reopened.

Madison police say the injuries reported in the crash are not considered serious.

