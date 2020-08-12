Highway 69 reopens following near Belleville

Josh Spreiter by Josh Spreiter

BELLEVILLE, Wis. – All lanes of Highway 69 near Belleville were closed on Wednesday morning due to a crash. It happened just before 7 a.m.

According to WisDOT, all northbound and southbound lanes were blocked at Old 69 Road.

There are no reports of any injuries at this time or how many vehicles may be involved.

News 3 Now will update this story once more information is available.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments