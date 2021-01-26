Crash closes eastbound lanes on I-94 near Deerfield

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

Ariel Camilo/freeimages.com

DEERFIELD, Wis. — A crash on Interstate-94 near Deerfield has led to closures Monday night.

The state Department of Transportation said the crash happened at 7:15 p.m. All eastbound lanes at the off ramp to Highway 73 have been blocked as a result.

Closures are expected to last for two hours, and the Wisconsin State Patrol has responded to the scene.

