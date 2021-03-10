Crash temporarily closes eastbound lanes of West Main Street in Sun Prairie
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — West Main Street in Sun Prairie has reopened after a crash Tuesday night.
Officials sent out an alert on the incident shortly after 7:30 p.m. The eastbound lanes of West Main Street between O’Keeffe Avenue and Clarmar Drive were closed for roughly 30 minutes as a result.
Sun Prairie police had asked the public to avoid the area while they were investigating.
Officials have not confirmed whether anyone was hurt.
