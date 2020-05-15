Crash closes County Road A near Stoughton
MADISON, Wis. — First responders are on the scene of a crash on County Road A near Stoughton, according to Dane County dispatchers.
The crash happened around 11 a.m. in the 2200 block of County Road A in the town of Dunkirk.
UW Med Flight was called to the scene.
Dispatchers said at least two cars were involved.
County Highway A is closed in the area.
