Crash closes County Road A near Stoughton

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

MADISON, Wis. — First responders are on the scene of a crash on County Road A near Stoughton, according to Dane County dispatchers.

The crash happened around 11 a.m. in the 2200 block of County Road A in the town of Dunkirk.

UW Med Flight was called to the scene.

Dispatchers said at least two cars were involved.

County Highway A is closed in the area.

