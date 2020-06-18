Crash closes all lanes on HWY 151 near Blue Mounds

BLUE MOUNDS, Wis. — A crash has closed all lanes on Highway 151 near Blue Mounds on Wednesday night.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the crash happened at 9:08 p.m. The north and southbound lanes on Highway 151 at Highway 78 have been blocked as a result.

Closures are expected to last for about two hours, and the Dane County Sheriff’s Office Department is handling the situation.

