Wisconsin State Patrol trooper injured in crash outside Poynette

by Kyle Jones

POYNETTE, Wis. — A Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper was injured in a crash on I-39 outside Poynette Sunday.

Officials said the trooper was inside his cruiser conducting a traffic stop near County Road CS when his cruiser was struck by a passing driver just before 11 a.m.

The trooper suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and the other driver was not injured.

Crews with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and Poynette Fire and EMS assisted at the scene.

The incident caused significant traffic delays on I-39/90 southbound for much of Sunday morning.

The crash remains under investigation.

