Crash causes lane closure on westbound Beltline near Seminole Highway

MADISON, Wis. — A crash on the Beltline at Seminole Highway has led to a lane closure Friday afternoon.

Dane County dispatch said it received a call at 2:17 p.m. regarding an accident with no injuries.

As a result of the crash, the left lane going westbound has been closed.

