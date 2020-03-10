Crash blocks part of eastbound Beltline near Seminole Highway

MADISON, Wis. — A crash has blocked part of the eastbound Beltline Tuesday morning, according to an alert by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

A crash was reported around 7:45 a.m., the alert said. The two right lanes of the Beltline are blocked at Seminole Highway.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation.

It’s unclear how many cars were involved or if anyone was hurt.

