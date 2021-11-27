Crash on East Washington Avenue near East Towne Mall cleared, lanes reopened

by Logan Reigstad

Courtesy: WisDOT

MADISON, Wis. — All northbound lanes of East Washington Avenue have reopened at Thierer Road following a crash Friday night, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The crash was reported shortly after 8 p.m. near East Towne Mall in Madison. Lanes reopened around 9:20 p.m.

No further details were immediately available.

