Crane operator suffers severe injury after crane goes down in Town of Beloit

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

TOWN OF BELOIT, Wis. — A crane operator suffered a severe back injury after a crane went down in Town of Beloit on Thursday.

Officials said the incident happened on the 800 block of Post Road at about 1:30 p.m.

Town of Beloit police said the company was at the house to trim trees, and the weight from one of the trees caused the crane to pull over.

The worker fell from the crane’s bucket and was later taken to a hospital.

Crews were eventually able to get the crane upright, and the house did not sustain any damage.

