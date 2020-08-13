Craig William Wickus

Our youngest son, Craig, gave in to his mental Illness on July14th.

He was born on 9/19/75 to William and Mary (Alwin) Wickus and grew up in the country by Cross Plains.

In his very young years, Craig’s favorite characters were Wile E. Coyote and Scooby. He later became a fan of Star Wars, Houdini, Highlander, and Doctor Who. He cherished a “Doctor Who” scarf we gave him for Christmas a few years back. He was very proud of his comic book collection that he started at a young age. He liked all the Super Heroes and some villains. He had his box out of the ones he loved the best. I guess saying goodbye. Batman being his favorite, he wore his Batman hat for years. He has a huge collection of Magic the Gathering Cards also.

His brother Troy used to babysit Craig and his other brother Brent. They would bike many times to Indian Lake and hike around. He went there the day before to visit the park full of memories. He also enjoyed going to the dam in Prairie du Sac to relax and watch for Eagles and also had gone there a couple days prior. We think now that he was visiting them both or one last time. If only we would have known.

We have many wonderful memories of so many camping trips and 2 trips out west to MT and a trip to CA. We had many fun days of picnics and swimming at Devil’s Lake. Craig had many memories of the many states he toured from coast to coast by himself including a front row seat in Vegas to see Siegfried and Roy with their white tigers that he really loved

After Craig graduated, he attended MATC to focus on printing and publishing while also working as a head chef. He wanted to attend a chef school and work at a high­ end restaurant but that dream fell short. Within the last couple of years he got his AG license in learning, handling, and applying pesticides. He also studied invasive plants and how to treat them.

Craig was very artistic as shown by his drawing skills along with his imagination he showcased in the making of trees from wire attached to rocks to look like granite.

He also started making clocks with a spin art paint and glaze. These were in the making. He had many woodworking ideas that he planned but was never able to achieve. They surely would have been as beautiful as he was.

When Craig was young he played hockey, soccer, baseball, and basketball and also enjoyed roller blading. The last several years he really enjoyed disc golfing with his close friends, Danny, Brian and Kevin. Craig would go hang out with his best friend Chis and they would watch movies and talk. Craig was also comfortable talking with Chris’ Dad, Mike. They invited Craig on a trip to Colorado a few years back that meant a lot to him.

Craig ‘s friends, Chris and Kristi, stated how he had such a very kind heart and would help a friend out without expecting anything back; as that was the type of person Craig was. He was a strong lover of animals, especially dogs and cats. Craig and our cat, Bugsy, developed a strong bond. Craig would go outside at night, find him, bring him inside. Bugsy would always give Craig so many hugs and first thing inside he would give RedBud many hugs. Craig would make sure he got his chicken and treats before he laid him down in his bed that they shared. Craig had helped rescue him when he was very tiny and deserted from a feral mama. Bugsy went missing four days after Craig’s death which has been so hard on us also. Craig also was very close with our family dog, RedBud. When RedBud was scared during storms, Craig would take him downstairs where he felt safe and stay with him until the storm ceased. They loved each other so much.

Craig and Bill, his Dad, had a strong bond. Craig was a great help to us and would do anything for us. He was always there for us trying to make sure we did not lift anything heavy so we would not hurt ourselves. He would go with his Dad to cut down trees, split, chop, and stack the wood for wintertime. They would take road trips together to either pick up or look at things or shop together. He did most of our shopping though. He worried so much about bringing the coronavirus home to us and was always so careful by wearing his mask, gloves, and having sanitizer with him. Being so confined with this virus did not help his mental state.

Craig spent most of his years living with us, his parents, due to his mental illness. Every time he tried to work his illness got much worse. He would talk to us and tell us he felt like he was going crazy, but not this time. He was working so hard around the house and seemed so good. He talked about maybe opening up his own business. We thought we did not need to worry about him even though we still did. Craig went for treatment a few years ago but it did not help his mental illness.

Craig, “You are now free, Fly like an Eagle”. So loved, so missed, always in our hearts! We miss you so much and many questions are left unanswered.

Never to be forgotten by his parents, William and Mary Wickus, brothers, Troy (Jenni) Wickus and Brent Wickus, Aunts and Uncles, Carol (Frederick) Radtke, Patricia Watts, Nancy (Thomas) Wheeler (who were very close to him), Michael Alwin, Carol (Tom) Sykes, Linda Wickus Wendler (who he felt very close to), Marge Hill, Harland (Marjean) Wickus, nephew Luke Wickus, niece, Kristen Mcintrye, close cousins, Clint Wheeler and Brandon (Angie) Wickus, Lisa (Steve) Milella, Pamela (Steve) Meyer, Deborah Radtke Heller, Seth (Jamey) Wheeler, Kristen Wheeler, Susan Simerson, Ronald Simerson, Tanya ( Glen) Anderson, Chad Watts, Michelle (Rob) Jackson, Chis (Robin) Luetkens, Melissa Luetkens, Lee (Barb) Thomas, Tony Thomas , Nick Thomas, and Angela (Brian) Brockman plus many more cousins. He is sadly missed by RedBud, and cats Clyde, Jasper, Cleo, and Spitfire, Mamma Blackie and Mamma Calico.

Proceeded in death by Jeff Thomas, Grandpa Lav erne Alwin and Step-Gramma Wilma Alwin, Gramma Delores Baumgarten, Grandpa Harland Wickus Sr., and Gramma Elinor Wickus.

We want to thank Craig’s very close friends for being there for him: Chris, his Dad Mike, Brain, Kevin, Danny, Kristi, and his brother Troy. Sorry if I missed anyone.

We only hope that mental illness becomes more recognized in WI and improve their programs greatly. Nobody knows what someone has going on in his or her head. We need easier access to Social Security disability for the mentally ill which needs to change.

A very special THANK YOU to Dawn Adams of Foster Funeral & Cremation Services. She is so very nice and really made us feel comfortable.

A special thank you to the Dane Co. Sheriffs who came out and tried to calm us. It would have meant so much to us to give our boy one more hug goodbye. We were not allowed to do that. He had suffered so long with a mental illness and he just must of had enough.

Memorials will be used toward a Memorial Bench and Monument.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date when it is safe to do so.

Rest in Peace, our Dear Craig! We will miss you always.