Craig to become new mayor of Portage, defeating Dodd
PORTAGE, Wis. — The City of Portage will have a new mayor following Tuesday’s spring election, with challenger Mitchel Craig defeating incumbent Rick Dodd.
Craig won the mayoral race with a little more than 59 percent of the vote, with all precincts reporting as of 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Portage Mayor
Portage Mayor
Mitchel CraigRick Dodd
-
Mitchel Craig Winner
59.3%
930
-
Rick Dodd *
40.7%
637
* Incumbent
1,567
100.0% precincts reporting
Last updated:
Craig and Dodd advanced to Tuesday night’s election after making it out of a primary in February.
See all races and results from the April 5 election here
COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.