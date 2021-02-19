Craig Lee Kaukl

Craig Lee Kaukl, 59, of Richland Center died Monday, February 15, 2021 at the Richland Hospital.

He was born on March 17, 1961 in Madison the son Donald and Claudine (Miller) Kaukl. Craig grew up in the Milton/Janesville area and graduated from Milton High School in 1979. He started selling sporting goods in 1984 for Maurice Sporting Goods and for nearly 30 years he was a top salesman in his field. Craig was incredibly knowledgeable about his products and his customers loved working with him. For the past several years Craig has been working at Engelhart Sports Center in Madison and NAPA Auto in Richland Center and both companies have been very compassionate and understanding with Craig during his dialysis treatments. He enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing, deer hunting, turkey hunting, and rabbit hunting with his brother Todd’s beagles. When Craig was on the road he loved calling and talking to his brothers Brent and Todd and sister Kim to stay in touch with them.

Craig is survived by his brothers: Brent (Marica) Kaukl of Columbia City, IN, Todd (Tammy) Kaukl of Richland Center, Sister: Kim Kaukl of Hawaii; Former wife: Deborah Valentine of St. Germaine; Special friends Larry Schlafer of Richland Center, Jerry Granger of Richland Center; Many other relatives and friends.

Craig was preceded by his parents Don and Claudine.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements.

