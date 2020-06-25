Craig D. Homuth

Craig D. Homuth, 54, of Bagley, formerly of Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at University of Wisconsin Hospitals & Clinics, Madison, from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.

A Celebration of Craig’s Life tentatively being planned, in Platteville, for August. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is serving the family. Memorials may be made to the Craig Homuth Memorial Fund, and mailed to the Melby Funeral Home at PO Box 245, Platteville, WI 53818. Online condolences may be made at www.melbyfh.com.

Craig was born on March 12, 1966 in Rockford, Illinois, the son of Donald & Nancy (Lee) Homuth. He graduated from Platteville High School in 1984 and attended UW – LaCrosse where he graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in 1988. Craig was united in marriage to Natalie Tarczewski on June 3, 1989 in Oconomowoc, and later divorced amicably. He worked for Quad Graphics in Sussex, Wisconsin, for 25 years until retiring and moving to Bagley.

Craig loved his family and his dogs. He adored and was a devoted father to his daughter, Madelyn, and son, Dylan; he was also a terrific grandfather to Rose whom he would FaceTime three times a week to listen to her stories or play games. He loved music, especially, live bluegrass and classic rock. He always enjoyed a good beer, whether home brewed or imported from Belgium. His father and grandfather instilled a love of the outdoors at an early age, which he passed on to his children on family camping trips and visits to national parks.

Craig is survived by his two children, Madelyn (Joe) Sanfilippo and their daughter, Rose; and son, Dylan Homuth; and their mom, Natalie Klein; his parents, Nancy and Tom Ziegenfuss; five siblings, Robynn (James) Crockett, Chris (Linda) Ziegenfuss, Gail Ziegenfuss, Curt (Donna) Ziegenfuss, and Bart Ziegenfuss; and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Homuth.