‘Crafty Fair’ gives small businesses a platform to shine, Madisonians a place to shop local

The 11th annual event is back at the Goodman Community Center all weekend

by Christina Lorey

MADISON, Wis.– After a year off, the Crafty Fair returns to both buildings of the Goodman Community Center this weekend, giving small business owners a platform to sell, and locals a place to shop for holiday gifts and avoid the ongoing supply chain crisis.

The Crafty Fair was started in 2009 by Rosy Hawbaker, who wanted to bring a different kind of craft show experience to the Isthmus, similar to the opportunity the Dane County Farmers’ Market provides food producers.

“This is a way to support local artists, feel great about your purchases, and meet the people who create them,” Hawbaker wrote, in a post about the event.

From April through November, Hawbaker sells hand-printed shirts, onesies, and stickers Saturdays on State Street. During the market’s ‘off-season,’ like many entrepreneurs, she vends at various pop-up events to keep business going.

Between 40 and 60 vendors are expected to participate in this year’s Crafty Fair. All of the items for sale are handmade and many are one-of-a-kind.

The event runs all weekend, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on December 4th and from 10 a.m.- 2p.m. on December 5th.

