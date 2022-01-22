Coworking spaces adjusting to the new normal and thriving

by Tahleel Mohieldin

MADISON, Wis. – Coworking spaces offering an alternative to the traditional workplace landscape are benefiting from the surge of remote working brought on by the pandemic.

Non-profit Lodgic Everyday Community opened its doors in June of 2020 when many places of business were struggling to adjust to the new normal.

The coworking space’s Associate Managing Director Ava Kenny said their non-profit offered an alternative just as people started to question what a workplace could be.

Kenny said many of their members are remote workers who’d rather not work from home–looking for a work life balance.

“It’s not good for their mental health,” she said. “So, I think that one big draw of coming to a coworking space is just that work life separation that you get.”

CEO of Suite Dynamics Jake Kleiner has been running his software company in one of the building’s offices since they opened, for him it’s the amenities that keep him invested.

“It’s the only place that I’m aware of where I can work upstairs and literally watch my daughter run at daycare and then also have food delivered from downstairs,” he said.

Kleiner also said for his business working remotely doesn’t cut it, especially when it comes to training and program building.

“It’s hard to repeat what we’re able to do in the same room together,” he said.

According to Kenny, Lodgic is doing so well every single one of their offices is full, with many hopeful members waitlisted.

Kenny also said it’s not just companies that use their space, their most popular offices are single person use, filled with students and remote workers.

Lodgic isn’t the only center in Madison taking on traditional workspaces, earlier this week Starting Block shared plans to offer their members health insurance–making them the first in the state to do so.

StartingBlock’s Communications Manager Mary Cait McManamon said it’s a part of their focus on curating resources to help business owners.

“We recognize that not all entrepreneurs have navigated the Madison ecosystem or know who to contact and what steps to take,” McMananmon said in a statement.

She also said the Covid-19 pandemic and the culture shift that came with it has presented them with opportunities, like a growth in tech startups and non-profit entities.

“We are seeing people transition to more flexible work which is perfect for spaces like us,” she explained. “If you want to come in to host a meeting you can or work a few days in the office and a few days at home that’s always an option, too.”

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.