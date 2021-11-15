COVID vaccine clinics to be held at three Rock Co. McDonald’s

by Kyle Jones

Charlie Neibergall A sign is displayed outside a McDonald's restaurant, Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Des Moines, Iowa. McDonald’s is the latest company to be hit by a data breach, saying there was unauthorized activity on its network that exposed the personal data of some customers in South Korea and Taiwan. McDonald’s Corp. said in a statement Friday, June 11, that it quickly identified and contained the incident and that a thorough investigation was done.

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. – AMI Expeditionary Healthcare will hold free COVID-19 vaccine clinics at three local McDonald’s locations.

The location at 1622 Milton Ave. in Janesville will hold a clinic on November 18 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The location at 2649 N. Prairie Ave. in Beloit will hold a clinic on December 2 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The location on 2922 N. Pontiac Dr. in Janesville will hold a clinic on December 16 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

No documentation or insurance will be required and walk-ins are welcome.

The clinics will offer COVID-19 vaccines to people ages 12 and up.

Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson vaccines will be available.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.