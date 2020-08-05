COVID testing site in Lancaster planned for next week

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

LANCASTER, Wis. — COVID-19 testing will be held next Wednesday at the Grant County Fairgrounds in Lancaster.

According to a news release, the new site replaces the site which was canceled due to a lack of Wisconsin Army National Guard availability.

The site will be open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 12.

Officials ask anyone hoping to be tested to follow the signs when they arrive at the fairgrounds at 916 E. Elm Street.

The release said officials ope to have future testing sites in Grant County, but those locations and dates have not been announced.

