COVID testing and vaccine clinics at Alliant Energy Center to close April 3

by Kyle Jones

WISC-TV/Channel3000.com

MADISON, Wis. — The COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinics at the Alliant Energy Center will close April 3, officials announced Tuesday.

The move comes as cases in Dane County continue to decline. The center re-opened for vaccines last October and for testing in January.

“As we have done throughout the COVID pandemic, we are simply adjusting our response to meet the current needs of our community,” Public Health Madison & Dane County Janel Heinrich said in a statement.

According to PHMDC, over 450,000 tests and over 110,000 vaccines have been given at the Alliant Energy center since May of 2020. Testing and vaccines will still be available through PHMDC at the clinics at 2230 S. Park Street and 2705 E. Washington Avenue.

PHMDC will also continue to offer weekly mobile vaccine clinics for first, second, booster, and additional doses. The following locations are offing appointments:

DeForest Public Library 203 Library Street, DeForest Wednesdays, 12:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.



Sun Prairie Public Library 1350 Linnerud Drive, Sun Prairie Fridays, 3pm-5:30pm



Madison Public Library (Lakeview) 2845 N. Sherman Ave, Madison Thursdays, 12pm-2:30pm



Madison Public Library (Goodman South Madison) 2222 S. Park Street, Madison Wednesdays, 12:30pm-3:30pm



