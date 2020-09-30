COVID patients filling Wisconsin hospitals as virus surges

MILWAUKEE — COVID-19 patients are filling Wisconsin hospitals, forcing doctors to transfer patients to other facilities and build waiting lists as the disease surges across the state.

Hospitals in Green Bay, Wausau and the Fox Valley are being overwhelmed, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

Officials at Bellin Hospital in Green Bay say their facility is at 94% capacity.

Aspirus Healthcare President and CEO Matthew Heywood says the Wausau hospital has seen a 30% jump in COVID-19 patients between Monday and Tuesday.

The hospital has developed a waiting list that runs from several hours to a full day.