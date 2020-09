COVID cases increasing rapidly in Whitewater

Eight Wisconsin cities are on the New York Times list of top 20 cities with the fastest increase in COVID-19 cases. Madison is No. 18, La Crosse is No. 1 and Whitewater is No. 3.

