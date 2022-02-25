COVID cases continue to drop in Dane Co. with end of mask mandate in sight

by Jaymes Langrehr

A Metro Transit bus heads west on State Street on January 23, 2022. WISC-TV/Channel3000.

MADISON, Wis. — With just a few days left in Dane County’s indoor mask mandate, health officials say COVID-19 cases continue to quickly drop in the county.

From February 7 to February 20, Dane County recorded an average of 215 new COVID-19 cases per day, according to the latest data from the county. That’s significantly lower than just a week ago, when the county’s data snapshot reported a two-week average of 359 cases per day.

Over the last month, case numbers have dropped across all age groups.

Public Health Madison & Dane County announced on Feb. 14 that they would allow the current mask mandate to expire on March 1. However, businesses and schools can still elect to require face coverings, and numerous local school districts have announced plans to continue their mask policies into March. Masks will also still be required on the city’s Metro buses due to federal transportation rules.

With the mask mandate expiring, county officials are continuing to tout the importance of getting the COVID vaccine and boosters to prevent further spread.

Dane County’s data from January shows those who were not fully vaccinated were 4 times more likely to test positive, 10 times more likely to be hospitalized, and 6 times more likely to die from COVID-19 compared to those who were fully vaccinated and had a booster dose.

As of Friday, 62.2% of people age 5 and older are considered up-to-date on their COVID-19 vaccinations, while 21% are considered fully vaccinated but not up to date with boosters, 4.6% are partially vaccinated, and 12.3% are not vaccinated at all.

