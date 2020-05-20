Thursday at 6: The challenges facing nonprofits, the people they serve

Chris Stanford by Chris Stanford

WISC-TV

MADISON, Wis. — The effects of the pandemic are putting a local nonprofit in a tough spot.

Habitat for Humanity of Dane County relies on volunteers to build homes, so construction has really slowed down. They’ll finish the fiscal year two homes short of their goal.

It’s a big problem because they have 20 families waiting to move into homes that haven’t been finished.

“They’ve already told their landlords they’re moving out, they’ve already told their kids they’re going to a new school, you’re going to get your own bedroom,” said Habitat for Humanity of Dane County CEO Valerie Renk.

There’s another problem as well.

Many families already in Habitat homes are struggling to make their mortgage payments. Thursday on News 3 Now at 6, see how a new relief program is already making life easier for these families, and we’ll also share how you can help.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments