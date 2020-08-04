COVID-19 testing surges as 4% of new tests come back positive

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin has seen a surge in COVID-19 testing as health officials confirm the lowest positive percentage of new tests in weeks.

There were 18,138 people tested in the past 24 hours, a significant increase from Monday’s results. The state Department of Health Services said 4% of new tests came back positive Tuesday.

State and county health officials recorded 694* new cases, up from Monday’s 579. Wisconsin has reached a lifetime total of 56,236 cases, with roughly 17% of those cases still active.

At least 968 people have died, and 10 new deaths were confirmed Tuesday. DHS said there were also 51 new hospitalizations, though Wisconsin still has over 2,300 hospital beds available.

While cleaning your hands during the pandemic is crucial, DHS and the Wisconsin Poison Center have issued warnings about hand sanitizer produced at home or in other countries, as they can contain dangerous chemicals and alcohols.

*News 3 Now uses data from DHS and county dashboards to calculate daily cases and deaths. DHS posts new numbers daily at 2 p.m., and our newsroom continues to update our totals throughout the day with additional cases that individual counties report. By using a combination of state and county data, News 3 Now is dedicated to providing the most comprehensive and up-to-date COVID-19 coverage.