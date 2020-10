COVID-19 testing site at Alliant Energy Center temporarily close due to computer issue

MADISON, Wis. — The COVID-19 testing site at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison is temporarily closed.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office tweeted about the closure around 1 p.m. Tuesday citing a computer issue.

People are asked not to come for a test at this time, the post said.

