COVID-19 testing ramps up with two free sites in Milwaukee

Associated Press by Associated Press

MILWAUKEE — Two free testing sites for the coronavirus open Monday on the north and south sides of Milwaukee where National Guard troops are hoping to process as many as 500 people a day.

Guard members dressed in protective gear will be performing nasal swabs to those that walk or drive up.

The testing sites are at United Migrant Opportunity Services on the south side and Midtown Center to the north.

The Journal Sentinel reports a total of 175 Wisconsin National Guard members will be staffing the sites. Test samples will be sent each day to Exact Sciences Laboratories in Madison.

Individuals can call a phone bank center for test results three days later.

