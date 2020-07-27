COVID-19 testing event in Wisconsin Dells canceled

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — The free COVID-19 testing event that was scheduled to happen this week in Wisconsin Dells has been canceled.

Despite an initial agreement to conduct the two-day drive-up testing for Tuesday and Wednesday, Sauk County Public Health was informed Monday afternoon that the parking lot where the testing was to be held is no longer available for this use.

“We are obviously very disappointed that the original venue decided to cancel the use of its parking lot for this free testing event for the people of the Wisconsin Dells area,” said Tim Lawther, Sauk County Health Officer. “We hope to find another location that will serve the needs of these residents and workers as soon as possible.”

The department said Sauk County is experiencing a rise in cases, with almost 65% of its cases since the beginning of the pandemic occurring in the month of July.

