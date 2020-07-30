COVID-19 testing at Lancaster canceled, county officials site lack of National Guard members available
LANCASTER, Wis. — Upcoming testing in Lancaster has been canceled according to Grant County Emergency Operations.
County officials said that testing is scheduled at the site for Wednesday, August 5 but has been cancelled due to the lack of availability by the Wisconsin Army National Guard to assist at the site.
Officials said they are working to replace testing at the site with another date and time in Lancaster.
There will be testing in Grant County in Muscoda on Friday.
Testing will be held from 10 A.M.- 5:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Riverdale School District Administrative Office.
Officials said tests are free of charge and is available to anyone, not just Grant County residents.
