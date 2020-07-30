COVID-19 testing at Lancaster canceled, county officials site lack of National Guard members available

Stephanie Olson by Stephanie Olson

A healthcare worker test a patient at the COVID-19 drive-thru testing site at the Duke Energy for the Arts Mahaffey Theater on July 8, 2020 in St. Petersburg, Florida. The Pinellas County Government partnered with state and local health care agencies to open a COVID-19 testing site while the state undergoes another surge in coronavirus cases. (Photo by Octavio Jones/Getty Images) Credit: Octavio Jones/Getty Images

LANCASTER, Wis. — Upcoming testing in Lancaster has been canceled according to Grant County Emergency Operations.

County officials said that testing is scheduled at the site for Wednesday, August 5 but has been cancelled due to the lack of availability by the Wisconsin Army National Guard to assist at the site.

DUE TO A LACK OF AVAILABILITY BY THE WISCONSIN ARMY NATIONAL GUARD, THIS SITE HAS BEEN CANCELLED! PLAN TO ATTEND THE MUSCODA SITE TOMORROW, FRIDAY, JULY 31!!! Posted by Grant County Emergency Management on Thursday, July 30, 2020

Officials said they are working to replace testing at the site with another date and time in Lancaster.

There will be testing in Grant County in Muscoda on Friday.

Testing will be held from 10 A.M.- 5:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Riverdale School District Administrative Office.

Officials said tests are free of charge and is available to anyone, not just Grant County residents.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments