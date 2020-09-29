COVID-19 test site hours changing at Alliant Energy Center

Josh Spreiter by Josh Spreiter

MADISON, Wis. – The hours and days for the Alliant Energy Center COVID-19 testing site are changing. The site will be closed on Mondays beginning next week, October 5th.

The new hours for the site are:

Tuesdays and Thursdays from 12:00pm to 8:00pm

Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 8:00am to 4:00pm

Closed on Sundays and Mondays

Along with this change comes a change in staffing, with a large decrease in staffing from the Wisconsin National Guard and a large increase in staffing from Public Health Madison & Dane County.

“Based on demand, we know this site is a valuable resource for our community, particularly for those who don’t have health insurance, our essential workers, and for our communities of color, who are so disproportionately affected by this virus,” says Ken Van Horn, Emergency Preparedness Coordinator for Public Health Madison & Dane County.

PHMDC says the site has been popular thus far, with an average of 1,643 people tested per day, and a total of over 192,000 tests performed since opening in May.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.