COVID-19 response: How UW-Madison will make switch from in-person classes to ‘alternate delivery’

MADISON, Wis. – University of Wisconsin-Madison leaders are planning the transition from in-person classes to alternate methods with the announcement that face-to-face instruction will be suspended starting March 23 until at least April 10.

According to a release, the decision comes at the recommendation of the university’s health partners. Students who live in dorm rooms are being asked to stay elsewhere if they have a safe, viable option.

At a press conference Wednesday, Chancellor Rebecca Blank said students will still need to keep up with their classwork. UW leaders are working with schools and professors to move class materials, lectures and discussions online when possible. Blank said independent study is another option.

“I know of no example where we’ve taken this type of a step. I might say, up until ten years ago I don’t think it would have been possible to think about alternative delivery methods because we didn’t have the technology available,” Blank said. “The biggest challenge is obviously lab classes. We have to work with teachers and faculty as to what we can do to best do alternative instruction in those cases.”

She said undergrad students who aren’t able to leave will be able to work out an arrangement to stay in their dorms. Blank said that can include international students or those whose permanent homes don’t have adequate Wifi to keep up with classwork.

“We understand some can’t go. We will keep residence halls open,” she said. “Dealing with 10% occupancy in a residence hall is different than a residence hall with 100%.”

UW leaders will reevaluate this decision in early April.

“Is there a possibility we will suspend throughout the end of the semester, or change to this alternative delivery? Yes there is, but the right answer is we don’t know enough right now. There’s enough fog about what’s happening locally in the area and the nation,” Blank said. “If indeed we find that there are no more cases in Madison, that there’s little evidence of spread in this area, the likelihood that at that point we would reopen the university to normal operations is quite high. We’ll simply have to see where we are.”

