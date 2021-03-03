COVID-19 puts weddings on hold

Those who play a big role in the big wedding day are worried about how business will be in the future with Covid-19.

“I honestly was pretty sad that it had to be pushed back, being that as a little girl this is something that you are excited about and can’t wait for, ” said Kenara Harjo, Bride-To-Be.

Kenara Harjo made plans to get married this upcoming April in Florida surrounded by family and friends, but due to Covid she now has a new date set in 2022.

Brides everywhere are rethinking their wedding plans after Covid-19 has changed the way we say, I-do.

Tory Lee, knows this all too well, Tory is a sales manager at Vera Bridal.

“As of right now we do still have a limit on the number of guests the bride can bring with them. In the past we didn’t really have a limit, but we have found that smaller groups tend to work better for our brides. They are not trying to please the big group they are focusing more on what they want,” said Lee.

According to the wedding website, The Knot, 35 percent of couples who had upcoming weddings have postponed to 2021 or later, all because of COVID.

That means getting your wedding gown should happen sooner, rather than later, according to Tory.

“Weekends are filling up so fast right now. So, I would say for a bride who maybe does want to bring in a larger group, weekdays are amazing,’ said Lee.

Now that you have your dress, what about the venue? I reached out to The Bur Oak, a popular Madison wedding location, although they declined to an interview, they tell me dates are filling up fast in 2021 and even starting to book in 2022.

“It’s unfortunate but I do understand because at this time Covid is changing people’s lives and people are truly effected by it,” said Kenara Harjo Bride-to-be.

Despite the delays, COVID can’t stop love at least, according to the folks at Vera’s.

